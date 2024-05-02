 Skip to content

Storms II update for 2 May 2024

Update 4.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update 4.0 - 5/1/2024

Added Features

  • Update main menu
  • Repairing items one at a time shows individual cost
  • Four new songs added to soundtrack
  • Updated sound effects
  • Added new items with corresponding unique items - Large Wooden Shield, Glass Shield, Escape Shield, Slippers, Mage Robes

Remastered Graphics

  • Dungeons / Library
  • Weapons, Armor
  • UI
  • Cutscenes
  • Potions
  • Skills
  • Environments
  • More scenery objects

Bug Fixes

  • Bugs with trees overlapping
  • The skill Throw not working
  • Holy shield was behaving incorrectly
  • Fixed tutorial
  • ...and many more that I didn't document.

Balancing

  • Increased difficulty of bosses
  • Level up faster
  • Lowered mana cost for many skills

