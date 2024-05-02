Update 4.0 - 5/1/2024
Added Features
- Update main menu
- Repairing items one at a time shows individual cost
- Four new songs added to soundtrack
- Updated sound effects
- Added new items with corresponding unique items - Large Wooden Shield, Glass Shield, Escape Shield, Slippers, Mage Robes
Remastered Graphics
- Dungeons / Library
- Weapons, Armor
- UI
- Cutscenes
- Potions
- Skills
- Environments
- More scenery objects
Bug Fixes
- Bugs with trees overlapping
- The skill Throw not working
- Holy shield was behaving incorrectly
- Fixed tutorial
- ...and many more that I didn't document.
Balancing
- Increased difficulty of bosses
- Level up faster
- Lowered mana cost for many skills
Changed files in this update