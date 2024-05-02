- Added new art to Desert of Despair
- Added box colliders to Bird52 enemies so they can now take damage from melee weapons
- Fixed/nerfed dash. If timed properly, the player could press jump and dash to perform a massive horizontal jump from a standstill. ( I was able to bypass second section of the first level and jump over boundary walls using this technique. )
Dreeg Beta Demo Playtest update for 2 May 2024
Update 12 - May 1, 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update