Dreeg Beta Demo Playtest update for 2 May 2024

Update 12 - May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new art to Desert of Despair
  • Added box colliders to Bird52 enemies so they can now take damage from melee weapons
  • Fixed/nerfed dash. If timed properly, the player could press jump and dash to perform a massive horizontal jump from a standstill. ( I was able to bypass second section of the first level and jump over boundary walls using this technique. )

