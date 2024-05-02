Patch Merging Part 6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14238220 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Dev-Com

Minor improvement based on player feedback, bug fixes, and balance changes.

PLEASE NOTE!

For the moment, we are temporarily disabling the "Recall to base" Function in CCC until the Navigation system is fixed.

As always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates, please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ At the one of the cave corners in the underground research station, there was a "quicksand" effect from broken collision.

◈ One of the set of boxes in the caves of underground research station are located perfectly close to each other to get player stuck if jumped between them.

◈ Data Core Electric Baton, kept self respawning.

◈ Two notes in the Hall Connector of Epsilon Base were unpickable.

◈ Enhance-Atmo-Growbed consume hydrogel while plants are already fully 100% matured.

◈ Hydrogel Purificator didn't properly saved its connectors state, leading to removing the stairs, on load. All new buildings of this type will now properly save their connectors state.

◈ Ore Refinery UI, didn't properly visually indicate on the power setting of each furnace, after loading the game.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Improved grass and flower visibility change based on proximity to buildings.

◈ Improved Biometer poster (to fix minor issue).

◈ C.A.T will now print information on what building he dematerialized.

◈ C.A.T will now print what and how much of a component was given back after dematerialization.

◈ In the window presenting each item player picked up, there is from now on a progress bar showcasing the capacity state of player backpack / bot storage.

◈ Added Bot Unstuck function to Options > Help

◈ Added Backpack Unstuck function to Options > Help

◈ Player can now use console command "bot-unstuck" to use Bot Unstuck Function.

◈ Player can now use console command "backpack-unstuck" to use Backpack Unstuck Function.

⊞ Balance changes ⊞

◈ Metos Antenna Aequus recycling increased from 1 to 4, Curation from 1 to 2.

◈ Metos (Warrior) Abdomen Aequus recycling increased from 3 to 7, Dissol from 2 to 5, Ferox from 2 to 3.

◈ Metos (Drone) Abdomen Aequus recycling increased from 2 to 5, Dissol from 1 to 3, Ferox from 1 to 2.

◈ Metos Claw Aequus recycling increased from 3 to 4, Bilitor from 2 to 5.

◈ Metos Jaw Aequus recycling increased from 4 to 5, Bilitor from 2 to 3, Curation from 1 to 2.

◈ Arachnorex (Matured) Aequus recycling increased from 2 to 5, Dissol from 3 to 6, Ercore from 2 to 5, Ferox from 2 to 8.

◈ Blufloir (Matured) Aequus recycling increased from 1 to 2, Bilitor from 2 to 5, Curation from 4 to 7.

◈ Camubron (Matured) Aequus recycling increased from 2 to 3, Bilitor from 4 to 9, Ercore from 1 to 3.

◈ Golden Malok (Matured) Aequus recycling increased from 3 to 9, Bilitor from 1 to 2, Curation from 1 to 2

◈ Gracheri (Matured) Aequus recycling increased from 2 to 3, Curation from 1 to 2, Dissol from 3 to 9.

◈ Subincar (Matured) Aequus recycling increased from 3 to 4, Bilitor from 2 to 4, Curation from 2 to 4.

◈ Nutrino Box, Bilitor cost lowered from 150 to 120.

◈ Nutrino Bar, Bilitor cost lowered from 40 to 30.

◈ Bio-chemical Ercore cost of TRX Ammo increased from 10 to 25.