Fixed an issue with Status Effects that stack their duration (such as the Abyssal Prison specialization effect) not ticking down durations properly, resulting in exponentially higher total durations based on the number of stacks applied.
Tales And Tactics update for 2 May 2024
Labs Update Hotfix 7 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
