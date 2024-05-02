- In Poolrooms level, added a gate blocking the exit to the Steam Room.
[spoiler]A button was added in the microwave room to open the gate. This means that dying with the camcorder cover now requires you to hit the button before exiting the level. [/spoiler]
- Disable other languages for now to resolve issues for certain players (Proper localization update coming soon)
The Classrooms update for 2 May 2024
0.5.3.281
