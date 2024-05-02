- Japanese language added
- hidden changes added
- Record added
- You can now control the phone's flash light (Press the space button)
- Less blur
- Paper codes are now easier to locate
- Hammer is now easier to locate
- Fixed paper bug issue
- Fixed Multiple hand Issue
Livingmare Cold Calls update for 2 May 2024
Version 1.0.2 is now live
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update