Livingmare Cold Calls update for 2 May 2024

Version 1.0.2 is now live

Build 14238155

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Japanese language added
  • hidden changes added
  • Record added
  • You can now control the phone's flash light (Press the space button)
  • Less blur
  • Paper codes are now easier to locate
  • Hammer is now easier to locate
  • Fixed paper bug issue
  • Fixed Multiple hand Issue

