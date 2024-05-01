 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dash And Slash update for 1 May 2024

Patch 1.0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 14237883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Decreased Transition Times
  • Locked cursor to window
  • Can now restart during intro and outro
  • Intro elevator in hotel level opens faster on restart now
  • Decreased intro wait buffer (Futhered decreased in time attack)
  • Timer no longer caches time after reaching checkpoint
  • Restart button now fully restart levels with checkpoints
  • Dummy players speed increased on restart
  • Changed gatekeeper camera easing curve
  • Fixed text staying on screen in intro
  • Sped up text effect in intro
  • Enemies in COTC now have consistent spawning positions
  • Chains in final boss now break automatically when level is restarted (manually or from death)
  • Fixed steam not init issue

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1951911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link