- Decreased Transition Times
- Locked cursor to window
- Can now restart during intro and outro
- Intro elevator in hotel level opens faster on restart now
- Decreased intro wait buffer (Futhered decreased in time attack)
- Timer no longer caches time after reaching checkpoint
- Restart button now fully restart levels with checkpoints
- Dummy players speed increased on restart
- Changed gatekeeper camera easing curve
- Fixed text staying on screen in intro
- Sped up text effect in intro
- Enemies in COTC now have consistent spawning positions
- Chains in final boss now break automatically when level is restarted (manually or from death)
- Fixed steam not init issue
Dash And Slash update for 1 May 2024
Patch 1.0.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows English Depot 1951911
