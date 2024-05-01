0.9.3_7163 📦 Sending items to friends! + Roadmap update

Meowllo! We have a fun update for everyone! This is the Snack Pack update, letting you send your friends or trade items all offline!

That, and we made a new roadmap, we have some fixes, new items, and changes...so let's get into the main feature first:

🎁 Snack Pack

Send by inputting the receiver's name, picking a message, and an item/stack of item

It'll generate you a code. You can copy and send this to the receiver, or write it down

Whoever wants the item now can go to their mailroom, input the sender's name and the code, and get the item!



Restrictions:

You must have the Cultural Center unlocked

You cannot send tools

You cannot send things to yourself, including to a different save file on the same Steam account

There's a 30 real-life minute cooldown for sending the same item

These restrictions are in place even if you quit out without saving and reload an old file! No cheating!!



You'll be also see the stats on how many you've sent and received~

🍖 New Stuff

Grilled Meat: takes a stick + Meat Cube or Tofu

takes a stick + Meat Cube or Tofu Grilled Mushroom: takes a stick + any fungus (Redshroom, Honey Shroom, etc.)

takes a stick + any fungus (Redshroom, Honey Shroom, etc.) Tall Grass A + B: these tall grasses function like the bush, etc. under buildables > gardening. New players will receive this through Gardening Woe quest; old players can purchase it through the Carpenter's blueprint shop

these tall grasses function like the bush, etc. under buildables > gardening. New players will receive this through Gardening Woe quest; old players can purchase it through the Carpenter's blueprint shop New quest to teach you about Seed Makers and fertilizers: Levelling Up

New fish spawns in Frozen Tundra with higher chance of getting rare fish, but it's far out in the ocean. Upgrade your fishing rod with a cast distance gem to try your luck!

📬 Fixes / Changes

We're aware of and working on an issue where windowed or windowed fullscreen can drop inputs/lose focus when using tools

Fire Goby and Guppy now spawn properly in the Desert Canyon

Pebble and Slime monsters are no longer tanky as heck for no reason

You can now exit Conduit Shrine without completing it in the MSQ

Fixed issue where +Cocoa Beans on Brush use wasn't giving you cash

Fake Grass can now be placed on Fake Dirt Rug

Alembic is now easier to craft. Reduced Myst Crystal, Gold Bars, and Fastener requirements

Fixing issue where after taking damage, fishing will show both your character sprite and a ghost Momo

So we put out a roadmap at the beginning of the year, but we've been really busy! So things shifted around and we ended up adding and finishing items to the list that we didn't plan for, like character customization, fence stacking...screenshot mode....

Just like last time, we're always listening to feedback and watching how you interact with the game, so we've always kept things like this super vague in case we want to change or add items last second. But, so you're aware, this is the general list that we're working towards right now. We have wishlist items ourselves, but the things listed here are the "for sures"! So, thank you for understanding~

We were going to work on the mines, but now we've decided to tackle NPC issues and polish first. That will probably come in parts, as the changes we'd like to make are big and will take us some time. Hotfixes or small things will still be added between then and now, so we'll still be consistently updating the game.

Thank you for supporting the two of us! See you soon~