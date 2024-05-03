Saviorless 1.1.0: Available NOW!

Saviorless 1.1.0: Dive Back In and Uncover the Secrets!
We're thrilled to unleash Saviorless 1.1.0, bringing a fresh wave of exploration, challenge refinement, and a touch of bug squashing.
Unveil the Lost Pages, Unlock the True Ending
- The mysteries of the world deepen! A brand new level select menu lets you revisit conquered territories. Seek out the hidden Lost Pages scattered throughout, the key to unlocking the game's secret ending. Prepare to delve back into the shadows and unearth the truth!
Strategic Checkpoints: Save Your Sanity (and Time)
- No more frustration! We've implemented numerous checkpoints across the world. Now, when Antar meets his demise (because, let's face it, he will), you'll re-spawn closer to the action, minimising the backtracking blues.
Difficulty Curve Makeover:
- We've heard your cries (and screams)! The difficulty curve has been meticulously adjusted, offering a smoother and more balanced game-play experience. Prepare for a challenge!
Steam Players Rejoice!
We've vanquished those pesky Steam Achievement bugs!
- No more waiting for the game to close to see your hard-earned badges.
- Achievements now unlock as soon as you complete them.
- Additionally, the "The Next Narrator" achievement should now unlock automatically if you've already completed all the others. Just boot up the game and witness its glorious arrival!
We hope you enjoy exploring the depths of Saviorless v1.1.0.
As always, your feedback fuels our flames. Keep it coming!
