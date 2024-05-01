 Skip to content

SkydiveSim update for 1 May 2024

Custom Canopy Presets!

1 May 2024

Added custom canopy settings. You can now dial in your own settings for canopy flight characteristics!
Added Field Of View Limiter. (Reduces motion sickness.)

