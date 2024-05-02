Beta Mode Update [5/1/2024]

Hello,

Today's update includes more tuning and bug fixing, as well as updates to tutorials to reflect some of the latest changes. Note that translations and new text is only in ENGLISH for now - but please let us know if you spot anything missing or incorrect! This is very close to a potential version that could be finalized and released on consoles sometime after COMBO BREAKER 2024 (May 24th). Please let us know if you see issues, bugs, or have feedback about this patch.

Bug reports are best left in the #2e-bugs channel of the official Discord: https://discord.gg/skullgirls

Feedback is best left on our official forums: https://skullheart.com/

BLACK DAHLIA

Expanded hurtbox during generic air hitstun (the one that restands) and hitstun from "trip" style attacks.

Fixed a bug where the visual placement of special ammo during Another Round (M) and (H) didn't align with where the ammo was loaded in a gun.

Fixed a bug where the second hit from Ice Shot was still breaking armor.

Fixed a bug where Black Dahlia could cancel into a Special Move while getting hit during the recovery of cMK, and ignore the incoming attack.

CEREBELLA

Cerebella is now closer to her "origin point" when falling in an knockdown animation.

Dashing or button dashing from the recovery of j.D+MP now buffers the dash instead of LP.

Fixed a bug where Diamond Deflector would fail to hit an enemy if the enemy previously armored through a stagger hit (unchained sMP), and hadn't been hit again since.

Cancelling from Cerecopter into Diamond Dynamo will now only prevent autocorrects if done after the final hit. Dynamo cancels from before the last hit of Cerecopter will autocorrect as before to allow combos that rely on that side switch to work.

MARIE

Fixed a bug where Hilgard would vanish awkwardly if Marie died and the round was over.

Using jMK now puts Marie in a super jump state, preventing assist calls.

Using Hilgard's Haymaker or Hilgard's Howl during a super jump state will now restore less momentum after the summon finishes.

Adjusted hurtboxes during knockback animation.

MS. FORTUNE

If hitting with the landing hit of Feral Edge against an opponent behind Ms. Fortune, that hit will now knock the opponent down and in front of her.

(... This still doesn't allow for a great combo opportunity, but she does not get punished on hit anymore.)

After failing to activate the last hit of Feral Edge, or blocking the final hit of it, Ms. Fortune can no longer command her head until the attack ends to make it easier to punish. This also now happens if the enemy blocks the last hit of Cat Scratch Fever when she is headless.

Landing air throw against an opponent with full Undizzy will now force the combo stage to start at stage 3.

PAINWHEEL

Reverted collision behaviour on Buer Reaper back to retail. Painwheel has collision when delivering the final blow of Buer Reaper and prevents victims from sliding through her, and she herself can be pushed around.

(... The follow-up Buer Reaper hits already have increased hitboxes from last update, so they should still be more reliable at hitting opponents.

Reduce Buer Reaper bonus metergain from last update from 2% to 1%.

Hatred Install Minimum scaling for level 1 Blockbusters during Hatred Install is now 37.5% instead of 30% Hatred Install Buer Reaper no longer deals less damage than regular Buer Reaper. It still scales to 50% instead of 70% (like in Retail) when Hatred Install is used as a DHC. Reverted increased Hatred Install recovery back to Retail values.

jLP is now only 2F faster when done from flight.

Reduced length of L Buer Reaper hitbox slightly, but it is still longer than Retail.

Pinion Dash and Buer Overdrive no longer end early when touching the edge of the screen or corner.

Once per combo, landing Buer Thresher will refresh Painwheel's flight, ensuring that she can always convert off of it even if flight was previously used.

ROBO-FORTUNE

Fixed a bug where using Danger! Flailing Arm Hazard! (M Danger) would sometimes not stagger if done very low to the ground after using an air normal.

Fixed a bug where Catastrophe Cannon could not hurt Double while she was transformed into a Barrel.

Magnetic Trap can no longer pull Double while she is performing the beginning Nightmare Legion.

UMBRELLA

Reduced hitbox range of cMP while in Ravenous even further.

Reduced jump distance forward when using d.F+MP (Overbite) during Ravenous.

d.F+MP (Overbite) start up increased in Ravenous: 16F → 17F

Salt Grinder and Hungern Rush now have physical hits that increase Hunger Meter when used against Boss Marie, so that she doesn't get stuck in the Starving state against her.

(Version number 3.7.6)