Patch v0.538503

Been a rough week for me so short list but Stat collecting is working! Just want to make sure its reliable.
- Fixed ready colors when unready.. fix client button, to ready then not ready
- Fixed "countdown started"
- Added confirm to main menu button in lobby
- Worked on CC FFA
- Working on stamina meter still. Now visual
- Stats now collecting after lobby match. Only saving recent match for testing.
- Team Switching should work. Team 0 Being Merc Team 1 Being Swat. This is not visual yet. Debug prompt top left.
Changed files in this update