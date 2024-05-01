 Skip to content

Trans Ops update for 1 May 2024

Patch v0.538503

Patch v0.538503

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Been a rough week for me so short list but Stat collecting is working! Just want to make sure its reliable.

  • Fixed ready colors when unready.. fix client button, to ready then not ready
  • Fixed "countdown started"
  • Added confirm to main menu button in lobby
  • Worked on CC FFA
  • Working on stamina meter still. Now visual
  • Stats now collecting after lobby match. Only saving recent match for testing.
  • Team Switching should work. Team 0 Being Merc Team 1 Being Swat. This is not visual yet. Debug prompt top left.

