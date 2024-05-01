 Skip to content

Uphill Playtest update for 1 May 2024

Update notes for patch 3.76ae53e

Build 14237325 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Adding more levels!
  • The pause and main menu will now show the current game version in the lower left corner
  • The feedback form will prefill the game version

