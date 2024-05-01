- Adding more levels!
- The pause and main menu will now show the current game version in the lower left corner
- The feedback form will prefill the game version
Uphill Playtest update for 1 May 2024
Update notes for patch 3.76ae53e
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2963021
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update