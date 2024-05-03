PATCHNOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 14237308 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 22:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Improvements

🟢 Base Editor show Watchtower attack range

🟢 Technology Tree Tool Tip Cave now show healing amount

🟢 Technology Tree Tool Tip Cannon now shows total damage

🟢 Line graph as default display for result screen

🟢 New default patrolling hotkey ** key

🟢 Crystal Codex UI back button visuals

Bug Fixes

🔺 On exciting AI Game while in the queue, the queue stops

🔺 Downgrading a unit to a building not triggering evade

🔺 Custom Game match result not always displayed correctly

🔺 Tutorial Units sometimes able to walk through obstacles

🔺 Default emotes are locked and can't be selected

🔺 Multiple Epic Account popups

🔺 Leaderboards not displaying all entries

Testing

🔷 Molten Golem killing any Smelogs on spawn in a small radius

🔷 Toggle All On [N] and Off [M] inputs and UI buttons

Balancing

🔶 Teleport: also teleporting friendly buildings but not Cave and Menhir

[b]🔍 Found a Bug report it 🤓👍**

You can report bugs directly in-game

On Discord

Or here on Steam where you also can see a list of known bugs.

Happy Weekend and enjoy. 🥰