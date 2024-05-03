 Skip to content

Smelogs Playground update for 3 May 2024

PATCHNOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 14237308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

🟢 Base Editor show Watchtower attack range
🟢 Technology Tree Tool Tip Cave now show healing amount
🟢 Technology Tree Tool Tip Cannon now shows total damage
🟢 Line graph as default display for result screen
🟢 New default patrolling hotkey ** key
🟢 Crystal Codex UI back button visuals

Bug Fixes

🔺 On exciting AI Game while in the queue, the queue stops
🔺 Downgrading a unit to a building not triggering evade
🔺 Custom Game match result not always displayed correctly
🔺 Tutorial Units sometimes able to walk through obstacles
🔺 Default emotes are locked and can't be selected
🔺 Multiple Epic Account popups
🔺 Leaderboards not displaying all entries

Testing

🔷 Molten Golem killing any Smelogs on spawn in a small radius
🔷 Toggle All On [N] and Off [M] inputs and UI buttons

Balancing

🔶 Teleport: also teleporting friendly buildings but not Cave and Menhir

[b]🔍 Found a Bug report it 🤓👍**

  • You can report bugs directly in-game
  • On Discord
  • Or here on Steam where you also can see a list of known bugs.

Happy Weekend and enjoy. 🥰

