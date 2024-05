PATCHNOTES

Share Β· View all patches Β· Build 14237308 Β· Last edited 3 May 2024 – 22:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Improvements

🟒 Base Editor show Watchtower attack range

🟒 Technology Tree Tool Tip Cave now show healing amount

🟒 Technology Tree Tool Tip Cannon now shows total damage

🟒 Line graph as default display for result screen

🟒 New default patrolling hotkey ** key

🟒 Crystal Codex UI back button visuals

Bug Fixes

πŸ”Ί On exciting AI Game while in the queue, the queue stops

πŸ”Ί Downgrading a unit to a building not triggering evade

πŸ”Ί Custom Game match result not always displayed correctly

πŸ”Ί Tutorial Units sometimes able to walk through obstacles

πŸ”Ί Default emotes are locked and can't be selected

πŸ”Ί Multiple Epic Account popups

πŸ”Ί Leaderboards not displaying all entries

Testing

πŸ”· Molten Golem killing any Smelogs on spawn in a small radius

πŸ”· Toggle All On [N] and Off [M] inputs and UI buttons

Balancing

πŸ”Ά Teleport: also teleporting friendly buildings but not Cave and Menhir

[b]πŸ” Found a Bug report it πŸ€“πŸ‘**

You can report bugs directly in-game

On Discord

Or here on Steam where you also can see a list of known bugs.

Happy Weekend and enjoy. πŸ₯°