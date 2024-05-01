New mechanics!

Greetings!

Problems with the goose messed up plans to add new game mechanics, but things seem to be up and running. So time to add new Cards to the game!

With this update, new game mechanics and two new Cards have been added to the game. Many of you didn't like the fact that there were a lot of bad Cards in the starting Deck. This has been fixed, but now one of the "Nothing" Cards has been replaced by a new Mystery Chest Card. How to open it and what does it give? I'll leave a little intrigue! But I guarantee that it will become clear during the game.

In addition, one Catch Card with an Invert x1 bonus has been removed, and the remaining one has been changed to simplify.

Good luck everyone!