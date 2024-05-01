 Skip to content

Nobody Sleeps Tonight update for 1 May 2024

Quick Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14237232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick extra patch to fix some bugs:
-Fixed bug sometimes preventing joining online game in the lobby
-Fixed a bug where multiplayer games can crash/freeze at start
-Fixed fog distance being too far in multiplayer
-Fixed terrain grass not appearing when you restart the game
-Fixed some crashes

