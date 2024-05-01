Quick extra patch to fix some bugs:
-Fixed bug sometimes preventing joining online game in the lobby
-Fixed a bug where multiplayer games can crash/freeze at start
-Fixed fog distance being too far in multiplayer
-Fixed terrain grass not appearing when you restart the game
-Fixed some crashes
Nobody Sleeps Tonight update for 1 May 2024
Quick Patch
Quick extra patch to fix some bugs:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update