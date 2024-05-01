 Skip to content

Loya Playtest update for 1 May 2024

Hotfix 05/02

  • Fixed multiple causes of client freezes related to local sockets and minimap generation.
  • Fixed a bug in dungeons where the end reward chest would appear on dungeon start.
  • Added a tooltip allowing you to compare items in your bag with equipped items.

