Jötunn's Greed Playtest update for 6 May 2024

Playtest v0.0.03

6 May 2024

Patchnotes

New Features ->

  • Parry Ability - Block at the right moment to parry an enemy attack. Parrying mitigates all damage from that attack, deals a small amount of damage to the enemy, and stuns the enemy for 3 seconds.

Bug Fixes ->

  • Fixed an issue that prevented a group of enemies from attacking when one of them are stunned.

Other Changes ->

  • Added a credits page to the main menu
  • Added a keybinds page to the in-game menu

Thank you to everyone that has given feedback so far! Keep it coming!

