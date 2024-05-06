Playtest v0.0.03

Share · View all patches · Build 14237057 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:09:32 UTC by Wendy

New Features ->

Parry Ability - Block at the right moment to parry an enemy attack. Parrying mitigates all damage from that attack, deals a small amount of damage to the enemy, and stuns the enemy for 3 seconds.

Bug Fixes ->

Fixed an issue that prevented a group of enemies from attacking when one of them are stunned.

Other Changes ->

Added a credits page to the main menu

Added a keybinds page to the in-game menu

Thank you to everyone that has given feedback so far! Keep it coming!