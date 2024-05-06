Playtest v0.0.03

New Features ->
- Parry Ability - Block at the right moment to parry an enemy attack. Parrying mitigates all damage from that attack, deals a small amount of damage to the enemy, and stuns the enemy for 3 seconds.
Bug Fixes ->
- Fixed an issue that prevented a group of enemies from attacking when one of them are stunned.
Other Changes ->
- Added a credits page to the main menu
- Added a keybinds page to the in-game menu
Thank you to everyone that has given feedback so far! Keep it coming!
