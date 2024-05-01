Q.U.B.E. Create v1.0 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 14237040 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Q.U.B.E. Create

Build v1.0 just deployed these changes to Steam



Q.U.B.E. Create is now fully featured and has reached v1.0 release! ːsteamhappyː

Future updates will mostly be minor fixes, with an occasional new feature thrown in. We're still happy to take requests for further features - join our Discord for more info!

Here is the list of latest changes:

NEW FEATURE: - Added Physics Robot.

NEW FEATURE: - Undo function. Users can now Undo an action, or property setting by hitting Z.

NEW FEATURE: - Publish menu: Added in game screenshot feature for preview image selection.