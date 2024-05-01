Q.U.B.E. Create v1.0 Release

Q.U.B.E. Create
Build v1.0 just deployed these changes to Steam
Q.U.B.E. Create is now fully featured and has reached v1.0 release! ːsteamhappyː
Future updates will mostly be minor fixes, with an occasional new feature thrown in. We're still happy to take requests for further features - join our Discord for more info!
Here is the list of latest changes:
NEW FEATURE: - Added Physics Robot.
NEW FEATURE: - Undo function. Users can now Undo an action, or property setting by hitting Z.
NEW FEATURE: - Publish menu: Added in game screenshot feature for preview image selection.
- Fixed collision issue on projectile with turret.
- Fixed Magnet (from QUBE 1) displaying debug sphere when in play mode.
- Fixed World Magnet Manager still being hit by weapon when in Play mode.
- Fixed Kill Fence's sound box always being selectable, causing blocking issues when trying to select anything else within it's radius. Also made sure it's hidden during Play.
- Fixed deleting a magnet (QUBE 1) would not remove the connection line.
- Optimized Forcefield.
- Placeable Surface scaling optimizations.
- Added Editor Controls pause/main menu screen.
- Added new end of level UI.
- Fixed exit door not working after being used once in an editor session.
- Fixed exit teleporter not working after being used once in an editor session, added delays between some effects.
- Fixed made entire length of cable connector selectable with mouse click.
- Fixed main/pause menu overlaying issues with submenus.
