Art Dash is Here!

Welcome Welcome All!

Art Dash is finally Online for the first time and in Early Access!

Currently Art Dash is made by a single developer so updates will be inconsistent at best at worst months apart from each other. But to let you all on a little secret I'll be trying to post as often as possible here to let you guys know of up coming Updates and General Pricing Announcements.

Speaking of Announcement this is the current Updates Timeline (No dates for it quite yet). Each Update in the timeline will have its own Stage, Stage Effect, Enemy Types, items, and unique bosses! Between these updates I hope to improve the quality of life and visuals of the game as it continues to gain features.

These Updates will have community input as well if there's an item, enemy type, stage type you all want included please create community posts and share those ideas out! I can't promise they will all be created and can't promise that it will be created quickly but together we can make Art Dash something truly special!

Yours Truly,

The Indie Game Dev