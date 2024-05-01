 Skip to content

Aim Down Screen update for 1 May 2024

[FIX] "Gotcha" Bug Fix

Build 14236889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for window focus when presented with special "note" about running user's game in Full-screen window mode.
  • Released Spartan-1 for free as a thank you for user's patience and understanding
  • Added editor for Messages widget

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2755451
