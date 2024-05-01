Megaquarium v4.2.0 - Spring cleaning update!

Greetings curators!
Behold the spring cleaning update - an update dedicated to minor improvements and bug fixes that have been raised by the community. Let's take a look!
Let your researchers take a break
When playing with mods there can be a lot to research, and that means a lot of popups. Many Megaquarium players asked for a way to opt-out of research. Now there is a setting that allows you to do that. Options -> Interface -> Allow no research project -> On; Now the game will no longer force you to have an active research project.
Warning: Your ecology and science points will be wasted so unless you're playing with mods I'd recommend leaving it off!
Speaking of the research windows, I've also optimised them so they load quicker, especially when there is a lot of research.
Objects on objects on objects
This update brings improved support for scenery objects that are mounted on other bits of scenery for a more modular build-style. While not currently featured in any official content, there are mods that make use of this feature on our workshop and now they are easier to work with and appear correctly in tanks of all depths.
Science consumption - red or purple?
After the launch of Deep Freeze several players requested that the science consumption icon be changed from red to purple. Their justification was that, yes the science was lost, but it isn't a bad thing, as it is a deliberate choice by the player.
After some testing, I've decided that I agree. Science consumption is now purple.
There are many other tiny fixes, all listed below. If you notice any bugs while playing do let me know.
While this update is more of a tidy-up, I can reveal I have been working on more substantial things which I look forward to sharing with you in the future.
Thanks and enjoy!
Tim Twice Circled
Changelog
- Feature: Added option to allow the game to continue without a selected research project.
- Feature: Improved resolution detection code across operating systems and added a "Detect Native Resolution" button.
- Feature: Added separate float up/down in 1st person mode hotkey.
- Feature: Added option to toggle anti-aliasing (always on before).
- Feature: Added autosave period option.
- Balance: Excluded Divider from levels 1 and 2 but added a tutorial to introduce them properly in level 3.
- Balance: Level 2, removed size requirement from wall tank objective. Any new wall tank will do.
- Balance: Level 3, allow any type of deep tank (including corner and observer) for the deep tank objective.
- Balance: Level 10, reordered objective rows in Builder Blackmail objective.
- UX: Slightly reduced start height of floating cost-text when you place a new item.
- UX: Science consumption from Abyssal Tanks is now purple rather than red.
- UX: Show active swimmer/flyer range in build menu (min-max).
- Fixed bug: Objective rows no longer get stuck red after flicking from complete to not-complete in quick succession.
- Fixed bug: Staff with power tools equipped caused all item toggles in advanced tab to be red.
- Fixed bug: Could not walk through tunnels in 1st person mode.
- Fixed bug: Fixed centre of 'u' tank.
- Fixed bug: Build menu refreshes when you unlock a new food via a merchant process, even if the staff tools window was the last one opened.
- Fixed bug: Raised parrotfish and triggerfish lower bounds by 5cm.
- Modding: Objects hosted on objects hosted by tanks now appear in the right place, both while placing and after placement.
- Modding: Objects hosted on objects hosted by tanks now appear in the tank's contents list and affect system chemistry and aquascaping. Animals will not function correctly unless hosted directly on the tank.
- Optimisation: Improved load time of research window especially with lots of extra animals from mods.
- Optimisation: Staff item/skill toggles on advanced tab reuse data structures to reduce memory allocations.
- Optimisation: Enabled Unity's incremental GC.
- Miscellaneous: Dumbo Octopus scientific name changed to: Opisthoteuthis Californiana.
- Miscellaneous: Upgraded Unity version to 2019.4.40f1. Should be no change in-game but mentioning it in case it introduces any bugs.
Changed files in this update