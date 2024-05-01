 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 1 May 2024

Feature Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 14236865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a Translation Movement Element to Move Entity to adjust Entities visual translations.
  • Behind the scenes work on update tile-based movement.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link