Pesticide Not Required update for 1 May 2024

Patch for 05/01/2024 - Improved Resolution Support

Patch for 05/01/2024 - Improved Resolution Support

Build 14236829

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main focus for this patch was getting the game to be playable on many different monitor resolutions with minimal compromise (Note: Vertical resolutions are not recommended)

  • any resolution is now playable without black bars or limiting view
  • made windowed mode freely resizable
  • removed camera zooming in/out occurring on different resolutions
  • fixed player health bar appearing in different positions relative to the character on certain resolutions
  • fixed cursor-based movement joystick UI sizing inconsistencies on different resolutions
  • damage numbers and boss health bars are now rendered smooth rather than pixelated for readability
  • fixed odd formatting on the Pufferfish's compendium entry description
  • improved Wood Axe weapon's base attack size, crit chance, attack frequency, and knockback
  • changed timer for 5 second boss kill achievement to start only after the boss initially takes damage

Stay tuned for a content update coming later this month!

