Patch for 05/01/2024 - Improved Resolution Support

Share · View all patches · Build 14236829 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

The main focus for this patch was getting the game to be playable on many different monitor resolutions with minimal compromise (Note: Vertical resolutions are not recommended)

any resolution is now playable without black bars or limiting view

made windowed mode freely resizable

removed camera zooming in/out occurring on different resolutions

fixed player health bar appearing in different positions relative to the character on certain resolutions

fixed cursor-based movement joystick UI sizing inconsistencies on different resolutions

damage numbers and boss health bars are now rendered smooth rather than pixelated for readability

fixed odd formatting on the Pufferfish's compendium entry description

improved Wood Axe weapon's base attack size, crit chance, attack frequency, and knockback

changed timer for 5 second boss kill achievement to start only after the boss initially takes damage

Stay tuned for a content update coming later this month!