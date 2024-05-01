Patch for 05/01/2024 - Improved Resolution Support

The main focus for this patch was getting the game to be playable on many different monitor resolutions with minimal compromise (Note: Vertical resolutions are not recommended)
- any resolution is now playable without black bars or limiting view
- made windowed mode freely resizable
- removed camera zooming in/out occurring on different resolutions
- fixed player health bar appearing in different positions relative to the character on certain resolutions
- fixed cursor-based movement joystick UI sizing inconsistencies on different resolutions
- damage numbers and boss health bars are now rendered smooth rather than pixelated for readability
- fixed odd formatting on the Pufferfish's compendium entry description
- improved Wood Axe weapon's base attack size, crit chance, attack frequency, and knockback
- changed timer for 5 second boss kill achievement to start only after the boss initially takes damage
Stay tuned for a content update coming later this month!
Changed files in this update