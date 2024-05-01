Update #79: Share and Auto-Train Builds



Update #79 is hitting the streets of New Boston with another major set of features to help you perfect your class training builds - share them, auto-train them, save them and re-use them with a few clicks - a very exciting set of community and efficiency set of features coming together to make the game more fun to play. Also, we've added new tactical benefits of saving AP, fixed some level issues and a longstanding issue with Stealth Crit % bonus from Silence.

If you like the pace of improvements and updates, please take a moment to leave a review to help us keep moving forward -- fast -- during Early Access!

And, something soon -

We're excited to share on Twitter and other channels this morning that We are just one week away from adding Cyber Knights' final core feature: safehouse basebuilding!

Now - what do we have today?

Import, Export and Saving your Builds to Library

As a starting point, we've brought the same set of sharing and saving features we added for Appearance to your class builds. You can now export your class build to an easy to share string like this --

---BEGIN CYBER KNIGHTS CLASS BUILD---

qmugiIn7+SoUcpKaFCRmpgFgAkZGhOvhCjY/R/KTyQP73h72n7G0OQKj7imdeEIB

---END CYBER KNIGHTS CLASS BUILD---

And you can import a class build someone else has shared. And then, you can save either your own custom class build or your imported class build with a name to your Library so that it can be shared between all of your saved games.

What are some great uses of this feature?

sharing your coolest builds with friends or as a guide easily saving and restoring your Stealth Vanguard and Murder Vanguard builds with a few clicks rapid and easy respec less clicks, less repeated choices perfecting your builds, science!, sharing, community, lettuce!

But really, its all about Auto-Training.

Auto-Training your Build

Once you have a class build imported or loaded from your library, your character remembers that build and the Auto-Training button will appear in the left hand column. A class build is a specific set of nodes trained in a specific order, including any multi-classing choices.

Check out the video above to get a full run down on this feature and some of the awesome ways you can use it.

Clicking auto-train will show you the next set of nodes in the build you've loaded and if you can train them or not.

(1) Auto-Train build can be small or long. Here is a build for "insta Knight" that is the first move I always use for my new Knights -

---BEGIN CYBER KNIGHTS CLASS BUILD---

f4TFg4TzTYsLNtK1kIAZM5IRTdhiMR8NTbICLIPQ2fzefSn479Jwp232FlkYLce6

---END CYBER KNIGHTS CLASS BUILD---

(2) Auto-Train builds can do multi-classing, so build your perfect Vanguard-Cybersword

(3) the build is remembered, so once you've used all your Level Points, the Auto-Train build is there for you. When you come back to the screen with more Level Points, just click Auto-Train to keep following the build

(4) build and share guides for your perfect setups for each class

We hope you love the feature and find it very useful for your perfected builds, saving time, and sharing your perfect setup with others.

Check out this level 20 Cyber Knight "left side heavy" - a nice build to follow from start to finish.

---BEGIN CYBER KNIGHTS CLASS BUILD---

f4TFg4TzTYsLNtK1kIAZM5IRTdhiMR8NTbICLIPQ2fzefSn479Jwp232FlkYLce6

---END CYBER KNIGHTS CLASS BUILD---

Unused AP becomes +Initiative

For those mercs that are chilling at the end of their Turn, either waiting for the next action or just being careful not to get too loud or rowdy before it gets loud, there is a new bonus for ending your action with unused Action Points. For each unspent Action Point remaining when you end your Turn, you get a flat +1 Initiative bonus in the next Turn. The ghosting preview of your position in the next Turn respects this bonus, so you can check it out easily and see where you land as you spend down your AP.

This isn't an overpowering bonus, but a tactical consideration. For those mercs that aren't taking action at all or can afford to sit still, the +6 is a very large Initiative bonus and is going to place them very high if not first in the order. There is no bonus for unused Move Points.

In order to ensure that Take Cover (which will fire automatically) didn't become a disadvantage within this system, it has gained a +1 Initiative bonus as well.

Silence Buff Stealth Critical %

We fixed a bug with the buff from Silence to your Stealth Crit % chance not appear in the accuracy breakdown in the top right. This is an old one but a popular F10, as all our stealth ninjas really want that extra +20% Critical! Now you've got it. Enjoy your silent kills.

v1.5.25 - 5/1/2024