Patch 0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14236750 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy

We're thrilled to roll out the latest updates to enhance your gaming experience:

Headshot Mechanic Enhancement:

We've enhanced the headshot system to reward precision shooting. Players can now take down enemies with a single bullet to the head, making every shot count even more. Aim true and make each bullet a potential game-changer in your battles!

Loadout Animation Overhaul: Check out the revamped animations in the loadout section! Characters now dynamically display their equipped firearms, adding a new layer of realism to your gear selection.

Zombie Spawn Fix: We've resolved the issue where zombies failed to spawn after a game restart, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted zombie-slaying adventure.

Killstreak Option Removal in Zombie Mode: To streamline gameplay and focus on survival tactics, we've removed the killstreak options from Zombie Mode. This change will enhance the core survival experience.

Free Character Apparel: Expand your wardrobe with free clothing options now available for both male and female characters. Refresh your look as you battle it out in style!

Steam Profile Picture Integration: We've added a personal touch to the game's main menu! Now, your Steam profile picture will be displayed, helping you feel more at home while navigating the game interface. Enjoy this new feature that brings your Steam identity right into the heart of the game!

Additional Bug Fixes: This patch also includes a variety of bug fixes to improve game stability and performance. These adjustments address minor issues across different areas of the game, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

We hope you enjoy these updates! Keep the feedback coming so we can continue to improve and refine your gaming experience.

We hope you enjoy these updates! Keep the feedback coming so we can continue to improve and refine your gaming experience.