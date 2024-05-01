 Skip to content

Mole Maiden Playtest update for 1 May 2024

Playtest Patch 05-01-2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14236574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Playtest Program for Mole Maiden.

A quick update has been made to the game's Main Menu to include a scannable QR code that takes you to a detailed instruction manual on how to properly log playtest data.

In addition to this, here are some other fixes:

  • it should no longer be possible to pause the game while talking to an NPC.
  • The Laurenza boss fight has been added to the game. If you want a sneak peek before her assigned playtest week, please use the Debug menu and warp to the Quartz Pyramid.

Thank you so much for taking part in this program! Looking forward to hearing your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2133722
