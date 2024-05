Share · View all patches · Build 14236504 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 20:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys. This fix addresses a major issue we had with the client not properly connecting to Steam and thus locking you out of hosting multiplayer games as well as accessing your in-game properties.

There may be another hotfix later in the week to address any other minor issues that pop up.

Thanks so much for your patience!