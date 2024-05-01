Version 1.04 (Bugfix Patch). Steam Cloud, Remote Play, etc.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Dear friends,

We’ve just released a new update, Version 1.04, that contains several bugfixes:

The HP bars of enemies now appear where they’re supposed to during combat. Previously, the HP bars of certain enemies were concealed behind the player’s cards.

The "Targeted Reflection" combat skill card now works as intended. Your current defense value is no longer lowered by using it.

The chance of catching a question-mark item is now 5% when fishing.

Fixed certain achievements resetting when attempting to start a new game (namely: Haggler, Jack-Of-All-Trades, Craftsman, Chef, “You Know, You Want to Live,” Overnight, and “Okay, I’ll Bite.”)

Today, we also set up cloud saving via the Steam Cloud with support for cross-platform saves, implemented the Remote Play option, and implemented Family Library Sharing. Please give these features a try and let us know if any of them are broken or not functioning as intended.

Thank you to everyone who’s written us messages in comments and reviews! We rarely have time to respond directly due to our workloads, but we’re reading every one of your messages. Thank you to all the players who’ve purchased and played our game! Thank you to all of you, friends! You’re the greatest!