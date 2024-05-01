Update - Version 1.1

Hello everyone! This is the first update of Warehouse Manager Simulator.
- Increased forklift acceleration.
- Tweaked the forklift acceleration: forklift can now accelerate better when the wheels are turn to the max steering angle.
- Increased day time.
- Increased forklift steer angle.
- Decreased the degradation of the forklift.
- Added colors to mails:
- Request mails: Yellow
- Urgent mails: Orange
- Storage request mails: Purple
- Thank You mails: Green
- Wrong Order mails: Red
- Changed the forklift view: removed the 360 camera that was causing problems and added a driver's point of view camera.
- Changed the precision forklift camera: the precision camera can now be moved left and right, for a perfect angle when moving pallets.
Changed files in this update