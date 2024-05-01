 Skip to content

Warehouse Manager Simulator update for 1 May 2024

Update - Version 1.1

Patchnotes

Hello everyone! This is the first update of Warehouse Manager Simulator.

  • Increased forklift acceleration.
  • Tweaked the forklift acceleration: forklift can now accelerate better when the wheels are turn to the max steering angle.
  • Increased day time.
  • Increased forklift steer angle.
  • Decreased the degradation of the forklift.
  • Added colors to mails:
  • Request mails: Yellow
  • Urgent mails: Orange
  • Storage request mails: Purple
  • Thank You mails: Green
  • Wrong Order mails: Red
  • Changed the forklift view: removed the 360 camera that was causing problems and added a driver's point of view camera.
  • Changed the precision forklift camera: the precision camera can now be moved left and right, for a perfect angle when moving pallets.

