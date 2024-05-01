 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Calm Cove [Playtest] update for 1 May 2024

Changelog - alpha_0.12.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14236417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog - alpha_0.12.1

✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes

  • increased maximum camera distance from 250 to 350
  • fixed bug where building UI of the farm couldn't be opened
  • fixed bug where slim assets didn't project correctly onto the tile
  • fixed bug where you could paint rail onto the water and then return to valid tiles, which caused the train track being messed up

⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version

  • no assets for EDIT_MODE implemented yet (will follow soon!)
  • when exiting the EDIT_MODE, camera jumps slightly away
  • no icons in the building menu (will follow soon!)
  • rails & paths are not working on higher elevations
  • paths are not visually adjusted to the new tiles
  • this also causes the pink color!
  • holding down the mouse on an elevated tile while painting makes it glitch at the spot (only a visual bug)
  • translations may look weird, because I mass-translated them with an AI (if you find a weird text (in any language!), please reach out to me!)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2967841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link