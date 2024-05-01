Changelog - alpha_0.12.1
✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes
- increased maximum camera distance from 250 to 350
- fixed bug where building UI of the farm couldn't be opened
- fixed bug where slim assets didn't project correctly onto the tile
- fixed bug where you could paint rail onto the water and then return to valid tiles, which caused the train track being messed up
⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version
- no assets for EDIT_MODE implemented yet (will follow soon!)
- when exiting the EDIT_MODE, camera jumps slightly away
- no icons in the building menu (will follow soon!)
- rails & paths are not working on higher elevations
- paths are not visually adjusted to the new tiles
- this also causes the pink color!
- holding down the mouse on an elevated tile while painting makes it glitch at the spot (only a visual bug)
- translations may look weird, because I mass-translated them with an AI (if you find a weird text (in any language!), please reach out to me!)
Changed files in this update