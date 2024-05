Share · View all patches · Build 14236336 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 18:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello Squadies

We have just released a Hotfix for Update 7.3.1!

This includes:

a fix for an issue that stops clients from connecting to servers during an EOS sanctions outage.

a fix for an issue where players could ADS while sprinting under certain conditions.

For this Hotfix both servers and clients will need to update.

And that's all for today!

OFFWORLD OUT