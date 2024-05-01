WEEK 18: PATCH 0.8.5 - PLAYER FEEDBACK QOLs & MISSIONS & TUTORIALS

My initial plan was to add the Astral Link 5s and have the game be feature complete. However, I had tons of feedback from different reviews related to the fact that certain parts of the game are still not clear enough.

I decided to delay the last Astral Links in favor of some QOLs that can improve the overall experience. I haven’t added everything yet but I have done so many changes so you should start to notice some difference. As usual, if there is a bug I will push a hotfix. Let’s talk about what’s added.

QOLs

I had many complains about the UI, in terms of how unclear it is. I have replaced many arrows by a simple “close” button instead. All the UIs will be “closeable” via the ESC button once I start adding controller input, so it’ll be added this month. I added the first image tutorials to explain the main concepts. I will add one for the menu and one for the shop later to reveal some “not obvious” features. I will also update the rulebook with a “Supernova” section since that’s also unclear. I have added a mission section to give a sort of purpose/goal to the player. You now know what you should do next. You will need to go through a battle to have the mission update to your current progress. Keep in mind that most of the missions require the maximum Astral Link level so it’s normal if you can’t access them yet this patch. I added many details in battle to clarify certain parts. Some people got confused by EP/HP for example. I added some “warning” texts here and there for non-obvious action results. For example, you might want to skip a tutorial but you are afraid of not being able to see it again. Speaking of that, I will add a section in the main menu to re-watch the image tutorials, like I did with the battle tutorial.

Next patch will probably be 0.9.0. So this month will be all about finalizing the last touches to make the game provide a great experience. I can’t fix all the issues unfortunately but I will do what I can to fix the main issues at least.

See you in the next patch!

CHANGES