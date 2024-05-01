WEEK 18: PATCH 0.8.5 - PLAYER FEEDBACK QOLs & MISSIONS & TUTORIALS

My initial plan was to add the Astral Link 5s and have the game be feature complete. However, I had tons of feedback from different reviews related to the fact that certain parts of the game are still not clear enough.
I decided to delay the last Astral Links in favor of some QOLs that can improve the overall experience. I haven’t added everything yet but I have done so many changes so you should start to notice some difference. As usual, if there is a bug I will push a hotfix. Let’s talk about what’s added.
QOLs
-
I had many complains about the UI, in terms of how unclear it is. I have replaced many arrows by a simple “close” button instead. All the UIs will be “closeable” via the ESC button once I start adding controller input, so it’ll be added this month.
-
I added the first image tutorials to explain the main concepts. I will add one for the menu and one for the shop later to reveal some “not obvious” features. I will also update the rulebook with a “Supernova” section since that’s also unclear.
-
I have added a mission section to give a sort of purpose/goal to the player. You now know what you should do next. You will need to go through a battle to have the mission update to your current progress. Keep in mind that most of the missions require the maximum Astral Link level so it’s normal if you can’t access them yet this patch.
-
I added many details in battle to clarify certain parts. Some people got confused by EP/HP for example.
-
I added some “warning” texts here and there for non-obvious action results. For example, you might want to skip a tutorial but you are afraid of not being able to see it again. Speaking of that, I will add a section in the main menu to re-watch the image tutorials, like I did with the battle tutorial.
Next patch will probably be 0.9.0. So this month will be all about finalizing the last touches to make the game provide a great experience. I can’t fix all the issues unfortunately but I will do what I can to fix the main issues at least.
See you in the next patch!
CHANGES
- CONTENT: Added new Plano effects (x14).
- CONTENT: Added new overdrive effects (x10).
- FEATURE: Added a mission system to track the next action to do.
- FEATURE: Added image tutorials for the main UIs (x2).
- ACHIEVEMENT: Fixed "Strategic Limit" triggering even when losing.
- ACHIEVEMENT: Fixed an issue where Achievements related to Astral Link 5 triggered with Astral Link 4.
- GAMEPLAY: Added fusion evolution effects.
- GAMEPLAY: Swapped Saijin line overdrive with Ryonibi line overdrive.
- GAMEPLAY: Immune now cures the status effect too.
- BALANCING: Nerfed the Kakuma line effect.
- FIX: Fixed an issue where swapping EP and HP wasn't done properly.
- VISUAL: Level 1 Fenroar and Odinoar no longer have the "God" name.
- VISUAL: Added Elemental Stars in explorer UI.
- VISUAL: Added Elemental Stars in the world map.
- VISUAL: Changed EP and HP box colors in battle.
- VISUAL: Immune state now shows a box in battle.
- VISUAL: Added a box in battle next to the EP to display the number of attacks.
- VISUAL: Added sword icon in battle to make it clear that EP is attack.
- VISUAL: Added a heart icon in battle to make it clear that HP is the value below EP.
- VISUAL: Slots that can't trigger effects now have a red border.
- VISUAL: Added a warning before purchasing booster packs to specify that there is no confirmation.
- VISUAL: Added the word "Life" under MG in battle to make Mahgi more understandable.
- VISUAL: Added a mission description in the world map.
- VISUAL: Added a warning message in the tutorial UI.
- INPUT: Changed close button in destination UI.
- INPUT: Changed close button in main menu.
- INPUT: Changed buttons in deckbuilding UI.
- INPUT: Changed close button in card list UI in the shop.
Changed files in this update