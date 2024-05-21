Fixed some performance issues, especially one occurring during the rain
Made some texts more readable, especially on SteamDeck
Tchia update for 21 May 2024
Update notes May 21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed some performance issues, especially one occurring during the rain
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1496591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update