MAJOR Hometopia update for 3 May 2024

Update 4.1!

Hi Topians!

Our latest game update (Update 4.1) is now live!

Please see the changelog below:

  • Fixed issue with random street lights in Neighborhoods
  • We realized you don't need Hollywood special effects when you're building your dream home. We've cleared away the smoke and mirrors so you can focus
  • Fixed UI displaying wrong preset when using autodetect
  • Fixed missing money icon in plot purchase
  • Fixed shadows creating a line artifact
  • Fixed objects not always casting shadows
  • Fixed issue with levitating water when switching floors
  • Fixed walls turning on when switching to first-person mode
  • Fixed error with undo function not removing water
  • Grass should no longer appear inside pools
  • Fixed issue with some save files not loading. All your favorite homes should be back from vacation
  • We dimmed a rogue candlestick's desire to light up the entire room
  • Adjusted floor planner text
  • Current version number should always appear now
  • Framerate should no longer lock at 60 frames with VSync on
  • Fixed box shadows for some light sources
  • Improved graphics card memory usage
  • Improved shadow qualities

Give it a try and let us know what you think!

Happy building, The Hometopia Team 🏠✨

