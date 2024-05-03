Share · View all patches · Build 14236076 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi Topians!

Our latest game update (Update 4.1) is now live!

Please see the changelog below:

Fixed issue with random street lights in Neighborhoods

We realized you don't need Hollywood special effects when you're building your dream home. We've cleared away the smoke and mirrors so you can focus

Fixed UI displaying wrong preset when using autodetect

Fixed missing money icon in plot purchase

Fixed shadows creating a line artifact

Fixed objects not always casting shadows

Fixed issue with levitating water when switching floors

Fixed walls turning on when switching to first-person mode

Fixed error with undo function not removing water

Grass should no longer appear inside pools

Fixed issue with some save files not loading. All your favorite homes should be back from vacation

We dimmed a rogue candlestick's desire to light up the entire room

Adjusted floor planner text

Current version number should always appear now

Framerate should no longer lock at 60 frames with VSync on

Fixed box shadows for some light sources

Improved graphics card memory usage

Improved shadow qualities

Give it a try and let us know what you think!

Happy building, The Hometopia Team 🏠✨