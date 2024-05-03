Hi Topians!
Our latest game update (Update 4.1) is now live!
Please see the changelog below:
- Fixed issue with random street lights in Neighborhoods
- We realized you don't need Hollywood special effects when you're building your dream home. We've cleared away the smoke and mirrors so you can focus
- Fixed UI displaying wrong preset when using autodetect
- Fixed missing money icon in plot purchase
- Fixed shadows creating a line artifact
- Fixed objects not always casting shadows
- Fixed issue with levitating water when switching floors
- Fixed walls turning on when switching to first-person mode
- Fixed error with undo function not removing water
- Grass should no longer appear inside pools
- Fixed issue with some save files not loading. All your favorite homes should be back from vacation
- We dimmed a rogue candlestick's desire to light up the entire room
- Adjusted floor planner text
- Current version number should always appear now
- Framerate should no longer lock at 60 frames with VSync on
- Fixed box shadows for some light sources
- Improved graphics card memory usage
- Improved shadow qualities
Give it a try and let us know what you think!
Happy building, The Hometopia Team 🏠✨
