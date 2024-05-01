 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shadows of Duat update for 1 May 2024

New Story Mode and Achievement Rewards

Share · View all patches · Build 14236001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We present to you one of the most important changes since the game's launch: Story Mode. Many people have been asking us for it over the months and it is finally a reality. In this mode, you can enjoy the entire story but with a much simpler challenge: unlimited fuel and saves, more ammunition and healing items.

On the other hand, we have created a screen with those Achievements for which you obtain rewards, in the form of unlocking characters and new weapons. We will be adding more in the future.

We hope you like these new changes and that they help you have a better gaming experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2342751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link