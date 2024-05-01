New Story Mode and Achievement Rewards

We present to you one of the most important changes since the game's launch: Story Mode. Many people have been asking us for it over the months and it is finally a reality. In this mode, you can enjoy the entire story but with a much simpler challenge: unlimited fuel and saves, more ammunition and healing items.

On the other hand, we have created a screen with those Achievements for which you obtain rewards, in the form of unlocking characters and new weapons. We will be adding more in the future.

We hope you like these new changes and that they help you have a better gaming experience.