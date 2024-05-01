I added a couple of NPCs and puzzles, updated to directx 12 to support ray tracing, now it will automatically be active if the gpu supports it, and other little things.
MAJOR Find The Key update for 1 May 2024
Update May 1 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
