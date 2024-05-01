 Skip to content

MAJOR Find The Key update for 1 May 2024

Update May 1 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14235984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I added a couple of NPCs and puzzles, updated to directx 12 to support ray tracing, now it will automatically be active if the gpu supports it, and other little things.

