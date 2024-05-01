 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Another Crab's Treasure update for 1 May 2024

Hotfix v1.0.101.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14235850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • ⭐ Added a cap to certain force values in Kril's physics, preventing or at least MASSIVELY reducing instances where Kril would get launched into the void by a strong enemy attack.
  • ⭐ Entering an Moon Snail Shell now checks ALL your achievements, solving issues where save files that had previously collected broken achivements would not be able to obtain them retroactively.
  • Fixed several physics issues relating to Topoda's boss fight that could result in the player getting pushed through the terrain or other weird behavior
  • Fixed instances where your shell wouldn't be properly insured when respawning at a Moon Jelly or an area entrance.
  • Additional tough enemies in Open Ocean now die permanently when killed
  • Fixed several places where the player could get stuck on geometry or wind up out of bounds in the Expired Grove
  • Several fixes to floating sand crates in Slacktide
  • Fredrick can no longer be re-bought for 1 microplastic when dismissed, now costs 3000
  • Nemma and Konche will now properly leave their spot at the start of the Sands Between as the plot progresses.
  • Fixed SFX functionality on a certain colossal late-game boss.

Balance

  • Puffer Quill Stowaway ATK buff reduced from +10 to +5 (Sorry! It was fun while it lasted)

That's all for now! Hope you enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1887841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link