Hotfix v1.0.101.1

General
- ⭐ Added a cap to certain force values in Kril's physics, preventing or at least MASSIVELY reducing instances where Kril would get launched into the void by a strong enemy attack.
- ⭐ Entering an Moon Snail Shell now checks ALL your achievements, solving issues where save files that had previously collected broken achivements would not be able to obtain them retroactively.
- Fixed several physics issues relating to Topoda's boss fight that could result in the player getting pushed through the terrain or other weird behavior
- Fixed instances where your shell wouldn't be properly insured when respawning at a Moon Jelly or an area entrance.
- Additional tough enemies in Open Ocean now die permanently when killed
- Fixed several places where the player could get stuck on geometry or wind up out of bounds in the Expired Grove
- Several fixes to floating sand crates in Slacktide
- Fredrick can no longer be re-bought for 1 microplastic when dismissed, now costs 3000
- Nemma and Konche will now properly leave their spot at the start of the Sands Between as the plot progresses.
- Fixed SFX functionality on a certain colossal late-game boss.
Balance
- Puffer Quill Stowaway ATK buff reduced from +10 to +5 (Sorry! It was fun while it lasted)
That's all for now! Hope you enjoy!
