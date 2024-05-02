Limsod v1.1.1

**Hello everyone!

Small update mainly to fix the issues of the last update. And also the announcement of a brand-new game project from Limsod Games!

Here is a list of what we have been working on:**

Additions / Changes:

Added random map button for game modes: Unlimited, Defense, Death Sleeves

Improved arcade machine collisions

Updating the Legal menu

Updating the Information menu

Corrections / Optimizations:

Fixed zombies that were stuck in the Agency map shortcut.

Fixed the random maps button which did not take into account the new maps from 1.1.0

Fixed to be able to shoot (by holding the fire key) during the victory screen

Fixed a door impassable to zombies on the Arcade map

Fixed the opening position of the Sleeve 100 door in the Death Sleeves Agency map

Fixed several door-opening information positions in Death Sleeves game mode

Fixed the zombies that didn't pass through the open doors of the Death Sleeves Agency map

Fixed the zombies that didn't pass through the open doors of the Death Sleeves Arcade map

Optimization of the Warehouse map

Optimization of the Cargo map

We're delighted to finally present our new game: Cubin

A first-person platform puzzle game that immerses you in the LGA experience. Complete 60 experiments to discover the truth about this simulation.

(don't worry, the pace of updates on Limsod won't be affected)

Add Cubin to your wishlist to support us!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2952340/Cubin/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2555030/Limsod/