Nucleares update for 1 May 2024

Patch notes: V 0.2.18.143

Build 14235780

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

  • Fixed bug with corrupted control rod controller when loading a savegame.

  • Fixed bug in labels of the manual inlet and outlet valves of the ion column.

  • Fixed bug in AO message where it indicated Low battery, when in reality it did not turn on because it is wet.

  • Fixed bug that prevents starting the scenarios.

  • Fixed bug in the valve indicator on the coolant loading control panel.

  • Fixed bug in some manual valves, which did not correctly recover their state when loading a savegame.

  • Fixed bug in some translations (English language).

**This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

The chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.**

