Patch notes: V 0.2.18.143

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:
Fixed bug with corrupted control rod controller when loading a savegame.
Fixed bug in labels of the manual inlet and outlet valves of the ion column.
Fixed bug in AO message where it indicated Low battery, when in reality it did not turn on because it is wet.
Fixed bug that prevents starting the scenarios.
Fixed bug in the valve indicator on the coolant loading control panel.
Fixed bug in some manual valves, which did not correctly recover their state when loading a savegame.
Fixed bug in some translations (English language).
**This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
The chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.**
