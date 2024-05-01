Patch 1.0.4 has arrived!

Share · View all patches · Build 14235778 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 20:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Sorry for the delay between updates. This one includes just a few things added to the environment, the early state of a new mode, a shop cat to introduce the mode, updated menu visuals, updated font, some other widget changes and bug fixing. I've been working on some behind the scenes stuff for the new mode that isn't quite ready yet.

Job Mode! This is quite barebones right now, but I will try to get another update out for it soon. Currently there is just a little introduction and you can view the design of the basic tasks menu.

The plan for this mode is to earn experience points (leveling up) by completing basic tasks (sweeping, trash collecting, material preparation, etc.) at first. Work orders (specifications for signs to build) will be included later on;

A shop cat has been included! She will introduce the new mode. I added one achievement for it;

Added a Job Mode menu where you can start, load and delete save files;

New environment equipment: Ice Maker, Fridge, Adjustable (and spinnable) Office Chair and a Utility Sink;

You can now see the name of pickup objects when you mouse over them. This can be turned off by setting "Object Description" to false in the options menu;

New look for dialogue menus;

Menu design updates and font updated (includes lower case now);

A few other improvements, such as now the broom tool can change modes with the right click. For maximum sweeping efficiency;

Various glitch fixes;

Thanks for checking the game out and your support!