Build 14235760 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 12:13:25 UTC

Greetings, Champions!

Getting hands-on with the Assassin was interfering with their stealth - today's patch should help Kai keep to the shadows as intended!

Bugs

Board pieces that are stealthed or out of line of sight should no longer remain visible if the board piece is being held

Orientation should now be fixed when tilting the game board

See you in the Arena!