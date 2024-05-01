V2.3.0 - Patch

Fixes

Removed Z-fighting wood block on the bridge in The Mine

Replaced default benchmark image with game related image

Pause menu Eject cartridge & Leave The Mall text now displays correctly

Placed missing wood floor tiles at exit of The Mall

Swapped box placement of Warehouse 14 & M.A.D to be in correct order

Console should no longer become softlocked after use in The Mall

Replaced missing ceiling in Nightmare

Can no longer trigger Refuse and Out Of Time endings at the same time in M.A.D

Removed interaction function from panels in M.A.D

Spelling mistakes in Eternal Storage removed

Silhouette event in Eternal Storage should not trigger whilst inside unit

Wrench will be hidden when picking up Flashlight in Eternal Storage

Disturbing content warning text rapidly changing scale should no longer happen

Placeholder text on box for Warehouse 14 swapped out

Back of box for Santa's Workshop updated to match better

Floating labels won't appear after placing and removing box from shelves in Santa's Workshop

Improvements

Updated Analytics data

Game settings changed Headbob to Headbob intensity

Added another trigger for Doris events in Eternal Storage

Moved location of a key in The Mall to a better spot

The owners eyes will now glow in the dark

Buttons on cartridge information screen have clearer icon

Removed last digit from transmitted code in M.A.D to prevent confusion

Can now trade money for ring in Eternal Storage

Cartridge stats & info page now updates correctly and displays stats for different cartridges

Global stats now shows number of copies of the game sold instead of downloads