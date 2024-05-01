V2.3.0 - Patch

Fixes
Removed Z-fighting wood block on the bridge in The Mine
Replaced default benchmark image with game related image
Pause menu Eject cartridge & Leave The Mall text now displays correctly
Placed missing wood floor tiles at exit of The Mall
Swapped box placement of Warehouse 14 & M.A.D to be in correct order
Console should no longer become softlocked after use in The Mall
Replaced missing ceiling in Nightmare
Can no longer trigger Refuse and Out Of Time endings at the same time in M.A.D
Removed interaction function from panels in M.A.D
Spelling mistakes in Eternal Storage removed
Silhouette event in Eternal Storage should not trigger whilst inside unit
Wrench will be hidden when picking up Flashlight in Eternal Storage
Disturbing content warning text rapidly changing scale should no longer happen
Placeholder text on box for Warehouse 14 swapped out
Back of box for Santa's Workshop updated to match better
Floating labels won't appear after placing and removing box from shelves in Santa's Workshop
Improvements
Updated Analytics data
Game settings changed Headbob to Headbob intensity
Added another trigger for Doris events in Eternal Storage
Moved location of a key in The Mall to a better spot
The owners eyes will now glow in the dark
Buttons on cartridge information screen have clearer icon
Removed last digit from transmitted code in M.A.D to prevent confusion
Can now trade money for ring in Eternal Storage
Cartridge stats & info page now updates correctly and displays stats for different cartridges
Global stats now shows number of copies of the game sold instead of downloads
