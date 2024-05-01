Patch 0.0.3

Bug Fixes
- Fixed enemy bullets would fire even if the enemy was frozen or dead.
- Fixed Spectacular Carnival (Enemies are pouring in at an overwhelming rate.) is not triggered sometimes in v.0.0.2.
- Fixed damage dealt by Bubble Splash was not being recorded towards achievements.
- Fixed some names exceeding the column width were not scrollable.
Balance Patch
- The size of enemy melee Hitbox will be reduced from 2.0~2.5 times the monster's size to 1.75 times.
Others
- Improved the visibility of the explosion radius to be more intuitive when the Tiny Explosion Dragon dies.
- Clarified the unlocking condition for the Phoenix Clan Ability : 100,000 cumulative "Revenge" damage as a Phoenix Clan. Here, "Revenge" means Revenge Snipe, Revenge Meteor, Revenge Strike in Phoenix clan ability.
Tips
In terms of the enemy hitboxes:
Enemies that fire projectiles, such as the "Sturdy Toothed Dragon, Flame Energy Dragons, Wise Oppression Dragons," do not have a hitbox upon collision and attack solely through projectiles.
Other enemies like the "Tiny Explosive Dragons, Swift Runner Dragons, Fiery Charging Dragons, Sturdy Shield Dragons" deal damage directly in front of the player during close combat without affecting the sides.
