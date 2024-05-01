Old World May 1st update

Main Branch: 1.0.72162 Release 2024-05-01
Headline Changes
- Archipelago map script improvements
- Event tweaks and improvements
- Changes to how players starting reserved city sites are calculated and displayed
Design
- Archipelago map script improvements. Maps are now 20% bigger than normal maps (down from 40%), large islands are bigger and added Water Size map option
- The number of reserved city sites (sites near start location not occupied by Tribes) is now set by the Tribal Strength setting
- The percentage of reserved city sites that are occupied by Barbarians is set by Difficulty
- Empty reserved sites are revealed on founding your capital
- Many events restructured and tweaked
- Events that offer ambitions are no longer canceled if the ambition is completed before dealing with the event
- Most missions that can result in an event no longer do so on Minimal event level
- Launch Offensive now costs 800 training, up from 600
- Peaceful nations borders now count as neutral instead of friendly territory for the purposes of healing
- Tribal invasions can occur only if one of the player's cities is reachable from one of the tribe's settlements
- Minor Cities now give +10% defense and no longer give Discontent
- Removed Cult events from Competitive mode (Sacred and Profane)
- Removed Kush's nation opinion modifier with Egypt
- Added difficulty restriction (minimum the Just) for some events that might contain only war options
- Improvements now allowed to be replaced by improvements of the same class (relevant for shrines)
Programming
- Increased AI value for walls
- Added InfoCulture.mePrevCulture/meNextCulture so culture levels are properly moddable.
- Game editor can now decrease city culture by right-clicking
- City starting culture now properly defined through InfoGlobals (for modders use)
- Added bAbandonCity bonus (for modders use)
- Better network match check logging
- Added GreeceCampaign source folder and LearnByPlaying xml folders to the public reference folders
- Recommended builds performance optimization
UI
- Turn summary now always shows birth of royal children
- Events are now included in cloud game turn summary emails
- Changed attack preview UI to be a tooltip so it can be locked
- Removed redundant job line in character tooltip
- Character tooltip no longer shows agent status for characters on other teams
- Added new construction states for the Great Cothon and the Colosseum
- Player turn text now shown in cooperative MP games
- Cloud game descriptions now stored in the correct language for each player
- Increased text ping character limit from 40 to 255
- Removed heir-naming popup when the leader is not the parent
- Notification header text can no longer wrap to a new line
- Technology display is now right justified
- Tooltip verbosity and formatting improvements
- Changed 'no worker suggestions' option to 'no action suggestions'. Enabling this option removes all unit, city and research recommendations.
- Improvement ping dropdown improvements
- In-game options popup shows the email address for that game, can be different per save
- UI now updates after you kick a player from a cloud game through host settings
- Added Occurrence log category for notifications and PBC emails
- Tribal cities (not camps) now show player diplomacy status icon on the city banner
- The power/knowledge display is now unambiguous in who it refers to
- Help text for the spread religion option now shows yields that will be gained (from the Oracle, Tolerance etc)
- Improved display of dropdowns on setup screen when scrolling
Bugs Fixed
- Fixed issue with animated resource display on AMD GPUs
- Fixed some family icon issues
- Fixed bonus ship cards not being shown on tooltips and the tech tree when the player has no coastal cities
- Fixed automate button being shown in non-player cities
- Fixed some UI interactions with canceling missions
- Fixed null reference on religious council goal helptext
- Fixed AI assigning a governor upon settling a new city, when it doesn't have the orders to do so
- Fixed enter/return not interacting with save browser prompts
- Fixed Disjunction One Continent per Team maps sometimes having multiple teams on the same continent
- Fixed duplicated tech prereq indicators
- Fixed newly arrived characters past the fertility age being fertile
- Fixed some asserts and null references when converting a cloud game to network
- Fixed city links not spawning tooltips in some cases
- Player and game names can no longer include multiple lines
- Fixed children sometimes becoming infertile before adulthood (introduced in last weeks test update)
- Fixed difficulty level tooltip
- Fixed issues preventing missions from being canceled
- Fixed mini tech display button not respecting tech tree settings
- Fixed build recommendation stars not appearing
- Fixed map script boundary tiles sometimes blocking out important sections of the map
- Fixed Pharaohs of the Nile scenario 3 major victory not triggering on turn 40
- No longer possible to rewind a cloud game to a surrendered player
- Fixed Alt key sometimes getting stuck down, preventing keyboard shortcuts from working correctly
- Fixed city screen recommendation assert errors
- Fixed Arid Plateau random map settings
- Fixed councilors not being selectable if slot is disabled (i.e. Spymasters after Agrippina dies)
- Fixed city sort issues
- Fixed city build recommendations and improvement ping icons not always updating immediately
- Fixed lateral and dynastic succession when the founder is not related to the current leader
- Fixed leader tooltip not locking on timeline screen
- Text and event fixes
