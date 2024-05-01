 Skip to content

Spaceport Trading Company update for 1 May 2024

Release 0.3.12.9

Release 0.3.12.9

Build 14235358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To streamline the process of reporting and hopefully resolving issues within the game we have created our Report Issue System.
We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
(To access these new mode utilize the Advance Options in the New Game setup.)
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

  • Report Issue System
  • Available on the Main Menu (button) and in the game (shortcut). We will be adding more methods to access this system in the near future
  • Added a shortcut to Hide / Show the Report Issue Panel (F8 by default)
  • Added Tip for this system
  • Added a shortcut to center camera on the Star System Map on the captain
  • Captain Stat Panel has had some minor adjustments
  • Wallet is now a Parent Tan
  • Wallet contains the Transactions & Bills Tabs
  • Adjusted Tooltips
  • Added Sfx to more buttons

Bugs

  • Addressed an issue with Collection Missions

