Release 0.3.12.9

To streamline the process of reporting and hopefully resolving issues within the game we have created our Report Issue System.

We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release

(To access these new mode utilize the Advance Options in the New Game setup.)

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

Report Issue System

Available on the Main Menu (button) and in the game (shortcut). We will be adding more methods to access this system in the near future

Added a shortcut to Hide / Show the Report Issue Panel (F8 by default)

Added Tip for this system

Added a shortcut to center camera on the Star System Map on the captain

Captain Stat Panel has had some minor adjustments

Wallet is now a Parent Tan

Wallet contains the Transactions & Bills Tabs

Adjusted Tooltips

Added Sfx to more buttons

Bugs