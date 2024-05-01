May 1st, New Lines Puzzles!

May 1st, 2024
1.2.9
Lines Variety Pack
5 new puzzles!
UI Fix
We made the text in the Easter Bunny bonus level clearly visible in dark mode.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
May 1st, 2024
1.2.9
Lines Variety Pack
5 new puzzles!
UI Fix
We made the text in the Easter Bunny bonus level clearly visible in dark mode.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update