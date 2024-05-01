 Skip to content

Cracking the Cryptic update for 1 May 2024

May 1st, New Lines Puzzles!

May 1st, 2024
1.2.9

Lines Variety Pack
5 new puzzles!

UI Fix
We made the text in the Easter Bunny bonus level clearly visible in dark mode.

