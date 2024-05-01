Update #006 - New Level & more!

Hello

We have released a new content update! This update adds a new surface map and some bug fixes. The map can be selected on the character menu when starting a game.

-New Map: The Alps - Go camping in the snowy Alps mountains. A blizzard sweeps up in the night!

-New Enemy native to the Alps

-Tweaked global fog to be more immersive

-Fixed some enemy AI bugs causing pathfinding/damage errors

-Fixed a bug where some melee weapons were not causing damage

-Improved the cloud and sky visuals

-New ambient SFXs

-Fixed multiple lighting and shadow issues

-Minor bug fixes (typos, visual etc)

Another update will be out again soon. Next update we will add some new items, tools, and weapons along with the regular bug fixes and tweaks.

Cheers!