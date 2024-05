Share · View all patches · Build 14235285 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 18:46:04 UTC by Wendy

We're happy to announce the release of the Taiwanese I expansion set with 6 new Things.

This set includes:

Moo-sin-a

Ta'ai

Toa-kha-sian

Sea

Chiwen

Dragon Turtle

GAME ADJUSTMENTS

Yumboe now gains 4 Honor per Yumboe Servant in the Tableau.

Grey only needs 2 Things in the Realm before Moving one back to the Tray.