2024.4 Release

This release focuses on fixing lots of issues found in earlier GameMaker versions and increasing general performance and stability in various parts of the product.

Release Blog: https://gamemaker.io/en/blog/release-2024-4

The IDE has an emphasis on saving and loading fixes, plus hotkeys and UI/UX workflow issues. This release will be especially important for Windows IDE users who find they encounter saving/build issues because their project source code is managed by OneDrive.

There are also a number of important “submission” fixes/additions on the runtime side, including new privacy manifests required by Apple, a new build stage on Android, and several SDK versions being raised to match the current requirements on different platforms, so please do carefully read all of the release notes linked below!

Full Release Notes: https://releases.gamemaker.io/release-notes/2024/4